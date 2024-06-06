Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) is Annex Advisory Services LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,444,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748,827 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 5.3% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $127,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 234.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 416,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,608,000 after purchasing an additional 292,174 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $894,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 656,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,444,000 after buying an additional 100,165 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,195,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,109,000 after purchasing an additional 233,083 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $54.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,833,000 shares. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.71.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

