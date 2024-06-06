Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $2.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.38.

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

Shares of PACB opened at $2.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $555.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average of $5.30. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $14.55.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $38.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.78 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 148.13% and a negative return on equity of 40.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Biosciences of California

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 582,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

