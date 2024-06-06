PaLM AI Trading 4.8% Lower This Week (PALM)

PaLM AI (PALM) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. One PaLM AI token can now be bought for $0.70 or 0.00000986 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PaLM AI has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. PaLM AI has a market capitalization of $56.11 million and $2.31 million worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PaLM AI Profile

PaLM AI was first traded on November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 79,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens. The official message board for PaLM AI is palmaierc.medium.com. The official website for PaLM AI is palmai.tech. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc.

PaLM AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 79,000,000. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.74026138 USD and is down -1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $1,828,862.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaLM AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PaLM AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PaLM AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

