Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,926 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,548 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $19,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,066 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $15,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 53,176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $15,681,000 after buying an additional 26,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 557,969 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $164,534,000 after buying an additional 172,662 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $295.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,984,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,059,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $292.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.97. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.17 and a 12-month high of $380.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.78.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total transaction of $17,059,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,327,194.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total transaction of $17,059,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,327,194.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total value of $10,376,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,295,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,434,232.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,897 shares of company stock worth $90,909,807. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

