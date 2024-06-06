Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.38

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$17.38 and last traded at C$17.25, with a volume of 173508 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pason Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.83.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Pason Systems

Pason Systems Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.17.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.58. Pason Systems had a net margin of 34.92% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company had revenue of C$104.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$107.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pason Systems Inc. will post 1.2097147 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pason Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is 31.71%.

Insider Transactions at Pason Systems

In related news, Senior Officer Russell Smith sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.30, for a total value of C$107,100.00. In related news, Senior Officer Russell Smith sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.30, for a total value of C$107,100.00. Also, Senior Officer Lars Olesen sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.90, for a total transaction of C$357,750.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,600 shares of company stock worth $931,205. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pason Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.