PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Price Up 5%

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) shares rose 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.37 and last traded at $17.17. Approximately 3,436,137 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 5,982,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PENN shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.30.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.24.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. As a group, analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director David A. Handler acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $307,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,826.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David A. Handler acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $307,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,826.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Felicia Hendrix acquired 16,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $249,948.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 68,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,180.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 76,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,949. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PENN Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,792,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 892,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,220,000 after buying an additional 518,995 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the third quarter worth $1,750,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 180,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 67,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in PENN Entertainment by 13.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,372,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,510,000 after acquiring an additional 167,445 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Further Reading

