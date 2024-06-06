Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.9% of Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,334,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,945. The firm has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.22. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $97.58.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

