Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Boosts Stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.2% of Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,406,000 after buying an additional 25,279 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 158,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,570,000 after buying an additional 16,665 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period.

Shares of VIGI stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $82.39. The stock had a trading volume of 319,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $82.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

