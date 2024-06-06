Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Buys 182 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BSV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.57. 926,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,378. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.21 and its 200 day moving average is $76.48.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.