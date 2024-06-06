Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Buys Shares of 30,034 Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XLG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XLG traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.35. 1,536,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,382. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.17.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.