Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May (BATS:DMAY)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May (BATS:DMAY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DMAY. Luken Investment Analytics LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 233,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 23,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May in the fourth quarter worth approximately $669,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May Price Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $37.92. The company had a trading volume of 52,207 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.68 million, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.74.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (DMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

