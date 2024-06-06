Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943,467 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,910 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $869,104,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $718,554,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,615 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VOO traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $490.56. 1,875,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,051,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $492.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $475.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.93.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

