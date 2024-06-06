Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 243,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,349 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 3.4% of Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $18,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.85. 15,050,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,238,011. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.53 and a 52-week high of $89.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.28. The company has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

