Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Makes New $1.89 Million Investment in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,000. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. owned about 0.06% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,134,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,949,000 after purchasing an additional 564,644 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,995,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,661,000 after acquiring an additional 510,708 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,425,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,001,000 after purchasing an additional 514,933 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,886,000 after buying an additional 235,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,318,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,328,000 after acquiring an additional 15,795 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock remained flat at $50.69 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,176,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,216. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.53 and a one year high of $51.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.55.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2699 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

