Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Sells 2,161 Shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period.

FLQM stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.61. The stock had a trading volume of 746,283 shares. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $28.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.90 million, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

