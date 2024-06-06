Petrofac (LON:PFC) Stock Price Up 29%

Shares of Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Free Report) rose 29% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 18 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 13.55 ($0.17). Approximately 38,302,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 418% from the average daily volume of 7,388,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.13).

Petrofac Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £104.02 million, a P/E ratio of -18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 900.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Insider Transactions at Petrofac

In other news, insider Sara Akbar acquired 18,955 shares of Petrofac stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £4,928.30 ($6,314.29). 16.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

