PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV) Stock Price Down 2.6%

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 16,323 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 45,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.
PetVivo Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO John Lai purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,288,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,155.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PetVivo
About PetVivo
PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PetVivo
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Investing in Biotech: High Risk for a Potentially High Reward
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
Receive News & Ratings for PetVivo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetVivo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.