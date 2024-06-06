Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 162,120 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 246.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,932 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,120 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $32,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $1,346,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 261,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,068,735.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $1,346,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 261,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,068,735.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,875 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.2 %

QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $209.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,589,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,935,648. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.33 and a 12 month high of $217.43. The company has a market capitalization of $233.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.74.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

