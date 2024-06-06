Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 4,977 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $14,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4,121.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 15,166 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 16,454 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 112,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,500,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $159.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.10.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,738,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $192.22. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.22.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $263.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $581,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,948,752.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $416,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,526 shares of company stock valued at $43,649,325 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

