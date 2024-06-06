Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 54,930 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,460 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,930 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.05% of The Cigna Group worth $45,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in The Cigna Group by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 142 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total transaction of $4,779,608.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,244,330.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,954 shares of company stock valued at $23,916,855. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price objective (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.87.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $337.91. 1,484,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,310. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $253.95 and a 1 year high of $365.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $347.41 and a 200 day moving average of $326.06.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

