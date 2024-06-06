Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 8,937 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $8,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 1,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in MongoDB by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in MongoDB by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total value of $497,797.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,819,510.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,430 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total value of $497,797.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $15,819,510.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.24, for a total value of $468,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,146,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,622,684.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,982,551 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $229.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,718,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,844. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.81 and a beta of 1.13. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.25 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $343.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.31.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $465.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of MongoDB to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $480.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $458.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.11.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

