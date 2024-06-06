Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,213 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $980,646,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $242,757,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $176,219,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,448,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,923,000 after acquiring an additional 797,884 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,953,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,564,000 after acquiring an additional 600,804 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $176.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,278,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,868. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.62 and a 200 day moving average of $179.64. The stock has a market cap of $80.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zoetis

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.