Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 69.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,499 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $10,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Cloudflare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Cloudflare by 5.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,352,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,243,000 after purchasing an additional 65,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $569,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cloudflare from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.70.

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $2,590,152.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $38,521.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,481.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $2,590,152.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 702,741 shares of company stock valued at $60,557,250 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NET traded up $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $71.26. 2,431,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,785,580. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of -134.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.97 and a 200-day moving average of $85.23. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

