Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $18,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 711.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. DZ Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,881.92.

MELI stock traded down $25.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,604.90. 447,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,413. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,569.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,603.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.36 billion, a PE ratio of 71.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,063.02 and a 1-year high of $1,825.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

