Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,902 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Simon Property Group worth $49,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 86,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $153.78. 1,684,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,089. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.06. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $157.82. The company has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.36%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

