Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,147 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of SEI Investments worth $8,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gould Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SEIC shares. StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

SEI Investments Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SEIC traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.42. 420,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,896. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $52.19 and a 1-year high of $72.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.94 and a 200-day moving average of $65.77.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $511.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.41 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 24.80%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Paul Klauder sold 2,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, EVP Paul Klauder sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,489.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 19,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total value of $1,396,846.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,865,471 shares in the company, valued at $567,415,077.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,363 shares of company stock valued at $20,220,667. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.