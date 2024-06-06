Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 418.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,885 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $9,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 237.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,207 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded down $4.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.64. 2,156,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,937. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.24 and a twelve month high of $214.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLDR shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.13.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

