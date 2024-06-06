Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 74.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 605,149 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,840 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 0.9% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $95,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $21,020,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 652,044,261 shares in the company, valued at $39,729,056,822.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $21,020,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 652,044,261 shares in the company, valued at $39,729,056,822.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $228,523,137.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 648,504,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,860,933,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,656,725 shares of company stock valued at $559,670,202. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $67.15. 13,200,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,428,805. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.64 and its 200-day moving average is $57.54. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $541.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Europe increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.32.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

