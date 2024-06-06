Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $12.67 Million Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,920 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.10% of Campbell Soup worth $12,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 10,366.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Campbell Soup stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,377,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,130. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.19. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.12.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CPB shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CPB

Campbell Soup Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.