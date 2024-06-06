Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $30.35 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 249,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,866 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $30,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 122.5% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $524,431.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $524,431.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,791,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,117. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $139.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.66.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.