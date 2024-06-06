Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $31.86 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,012 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $31,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 302,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,994,000 after buying an additional 17,267 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 25,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after buying an additional 14,544 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,131,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,391,000 after buying an additional 333,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 312.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 18,835 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $607,673.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $10,544,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $607,673.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,042.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,617 shares of company stock worth $4,321,986 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $336.67. The stock had a trading volume of 927,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,407. The company’s 50-day moving average is $319.23 and its 200 day moving average is $309.99. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. The company has a market capitalization of $88.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HCA

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.