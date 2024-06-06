Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $64.83 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Otis Worldwide worth $64,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,540,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,203 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $628,855,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,661,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,393,000 after acquiring an additional 135,048 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,448,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,931,000 after acquiring an additional 59,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,338,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,721,000 after acquiring an additional 494,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Melius initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.41. 1,508,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.68. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $100.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

