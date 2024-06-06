Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $8.19 Million Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,703 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 264,652 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $8,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 163.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 277.2% during the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.64. 6,781,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,095,839. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.91. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at $831,336.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.34.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

