Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 26,434 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 78.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,434 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 753.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $168.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,207,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,643,863. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $129.18 and a 12 month high of $199.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.72.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IBM

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.