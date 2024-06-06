Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 68,805 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 316,401 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,805 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $36,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 7,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of COP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.20. 5,345,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,490,959. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $99.35 and a 52-week high of $135.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.73. The firm has a market cap of $131.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on COP

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 664,350 shares of company stock valued at $83,537,680. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.