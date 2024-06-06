Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 1,284,612 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 73.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,284,612 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.81. The company had a trading volume of 35,336,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,057,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $163.25 billion, a PE ratio of -480.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average of $27.89. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $40.37.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

