Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 77,832 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 77,832 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $18,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10,526.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,409 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,173,641,000 after buying an additional 336,588 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,120,920,000 after buying an additional 279,162 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 574,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,169,000 after buying an additional 274,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 28.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 707,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $289,419,000 after buying an additional 156,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Shares of LMT traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $465.23. 915,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $479.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $461.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $448.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

