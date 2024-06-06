Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,411 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Humana were worth $26,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 15,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Humana by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 270,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,021,000 after purchasing an additional 164,392 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Humana by 240.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after buying an additional 13,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $440,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Humana from $391.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $423.63.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $361.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,287. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $298.61 and a 12-month high of $530.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.29.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

