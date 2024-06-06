Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,166 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $20,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 450.2% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,249 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,654,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 109,458.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 67,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,392,000 after purchasing an additional 67,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,256.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded up $46.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,453.59. 139,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.20. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $928.49 and a 12-month high of $1,535.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,344.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,250.92.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.56, for a total value of $468,583.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,069.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.