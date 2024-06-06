Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,991 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $14,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD remained flat at $269.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $270.07 and its 200 day moving average is $245.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $196.74 and a 1 year high of $278.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $1,892,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 447,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,819,770.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 447,112 shares in the company, valued at $112,819,770.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.74, for a total value of $1,755,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,278,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,266 shares of company stock valued at $5,894,648. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PXD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $279.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PXD

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.