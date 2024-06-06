Plexus (LON:POS) Trading Down 4.6%

Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.20). Approximately 171,306 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 271,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.25 ($0.21).

Plexus Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £16.34 million, a P/E ratio of -425.00 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

About Plexus

Plexus Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company offers POS-GRIP technology, a patented friction grip method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads, connectors, and metal-to-metal sealings, which includes squeezing one tubular member against another in the elastic range to effect gripping and sealing.

