POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.82

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 171329 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

POET Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.34 million, a P/E ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 0.81.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

