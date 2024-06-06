POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.82

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 171329 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.
POET Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.34 million, a P/E ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 0.81.
POET Technologies Company Profile
POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than POET Technologies
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Investing in Biotech: High Risk for a Potentially High Reward
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.