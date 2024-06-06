Polymesh (POLYX) Price Up 5.9% This Week

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 6th. During the last seven days, Polymesh has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One Polymesh token can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000628 BTC on popular exchanges. Polymesh has a total market cap of $231.71 million and approximately $23.02 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Polymesh

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,057,930,311 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 1,057,663,640.072554 with 852,317,044.226306 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.4444715 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $30,274,503.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

