PotCoin (POT) Price Tops $0.0043 on Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 6th. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $98.10 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00015059 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.58 or 0.00119521 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00008407 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000100 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001393 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 119.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.