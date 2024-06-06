Power Metal Resources (LON:POW) Trading Down 7.9%

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 17.25 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.22). Approximately 848,585 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 341,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.24).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 14.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.80. The company has a market cap of £20.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1,827.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and exploitation of mineral resources in Africa, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company primarily explores for nickel, lithium, tungsten, rare earths, platinum group elements, copper, graphite, uranium, gold, and silver.

