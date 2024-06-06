PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Shares of TSE:PSK opened at C$25.78 on Thursday. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$21.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.77. The company has a market cap of C$6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$120.70 million for the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 45.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.9703787 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips purchased 7,000 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$25.75 per share, with a total value of C$180,250.00. In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Director Leanne M. Bellegarde sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.78, for a total transaction of C$171,437.00. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips acquired 7,000 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$25.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$180,250.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $294,989. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

PSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC cut shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$27.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PrairieSky Royalty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.30.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

