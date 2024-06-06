Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.11 and last traded at $42.11. 50,291 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 232,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRAX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $75.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.77. The company has a market capitalization of $721.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.78.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.83). Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,711.85% and a negative return on equity of 101.99%. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -10.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 44,585.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 82,929 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 5.5% during the third quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,485,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,669,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 8,780,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,014,000 after purchasing an additional 849,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

