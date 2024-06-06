Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

PGEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Precigen to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Precigen from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

Precigen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $1.75 on Monday. Precigen has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative net margin of 1,781.72% and a negative return on equity of 65.36%. The company had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Precigen will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precigen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Precigen in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Precigen in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Precigen by 338.8% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 22,227 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Precigen in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

