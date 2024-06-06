Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) fell 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.46 and last traded at $3.56. 58,920 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 60,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.94. The firm has a market cap of $207.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.56.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. As a group, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prelude Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 120.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 11,180 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,568,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,967,000 after acquiring an additional 73,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.

