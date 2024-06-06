PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PriceSmart

PriceSmart Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PSMT opened at $83.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.86. PriceSmart has a 1-year low of $61.82 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PriceSmart will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PriceSmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

Insider Activity at PriceSmart

In related news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 1,500 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total value of $120,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,508 shares in the company, valued at $7,931,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PriceSmart news, COO John D. Hildebrandt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $491,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,508,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total value of $120,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,931,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,260,293 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PriceSmart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 30,300.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 331.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.